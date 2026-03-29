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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage in jeopardy amid DUI controversy

  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Timberlakes DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel

The marriage of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel has reportedly hit rock bottom following the aftermath of his DUI scandal.

The duo, who has been married since 2012, is one of Hollywood’s most solid yet private couples.

The parents of two sons are going through a rough patch after Timberlake’s bodycam footage from his 2024 DUI arrest went viral on social media.

According to people close to them, told Page Six, that Biel is standing by Timberlake, but she’s also frustrated.

While further explaining, the source added, “She is definitely supporting him through the whole mess, the insider revealed, adding but she’s not happy at all.

“That video from the Suffolk County Police brought his case right back into the spotlight, which is the last thing she wanted.”

According to the tipster, there’s a reason they tried to stop the footage from coming out and she’d rather put the whole thing behind them and move on.

In the end, the confidant revealed that it’s stressful, and it doesn’t make Justin Timberlake look great, and Jessica Biel is still not over it.

For the unversed, the 45-year-old singer got pulled over in New York, on June 18, 2024, for driving drunk.

The released bodycam footage showed that the singer struggled with field sobriety tests and also highlighted his failed attempts to walk a straight line. 

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