Lola Young makes major confession about 'addiction' months after collapsing on stage

Lola Young has finally opened up about her health struggles after her major onstage collapse.
Months after sparking concerns among fans by fainting mid-performance, the Conceited hitmaker shared a major health update during her new interview.
While speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine, the songstress revealed that her struggles with "mental health issues" and "addictions" were the culprit behind the shocking incident.
In the interview, Young shared that to break free from those struggles, she sought therapy and is focusing on "recovery".
The songstress also shared that she checked in the holistic treatment facility to deal with her cocaine addiction.
"I mean drugs recovery, yes. When you're in recovery… that doesn't necessarily need to mean drugs — but me specifically, yes," she said.
The Don't Hate Me singer continued, "There were a lot of things going on for me personally — I was going through a lot of mental health issues, a lot of battling with addiction."
Back in September 2025, Lola Young collapsed on stage while performing at the All Things Go music festival at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium.
Later that day, Young took to Instagram, stating, “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support. Lola xxx.”
Following the incident, she cancelled all of her planned shows.