Martin Short emerges somber in first appearance after daughter Katherine's suicide

Martin Short still appears to be grieving the heartbreaking loss of his dear daughter.
The Canadian comedian and actor, 76, was spotted for an outing in Santa Monica on Friday evening, March 27, emerging somber in what marked his first appearance since the suicide of his daughter, Katherine Short.
As reported by Page Six on Saturday, March 28, the Only Murders in the Building star was captured in a serious expression as he joined his longtime friend J.J. Abrams to grab dinner in the beach city.
For the outing, Martin wore a blue button down shirt paired with a black blazer and matching pants.
Keeping the look understated, he ditched wearing a tie and opted for a clean shaved appearance.
In one of the photos shared by Backgrid, the Father of the Bride star appeared extremely exhausted and somber with his hand placed on his forehand while he sat in a car with Star Trek director.
Martin Short's emotional appearance comes just over a month after he faced the tragic loss of his daughter, Katherine Short, who died by suicide on February 24, 2026.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the 42-year-old, who was Martin's only daughter, passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.