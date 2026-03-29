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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spotted cozy after Cruz's tearful gig amid rift

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date night amid escalating family tensions

  • By Fatima Hassan
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spotted cozy after Cruzs tearful gig amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spotted cozy after Cruz's tearful gig amid rift 

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, continued to pay no heed to the Beckham family's multiple olive branches.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, was recently spotted getting cosy in a new outing at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday, March 28.

During their romantic date night, Brooklyn shares PDA-filled moments with their life partner while spending quality time together amid escalating family tensions.

This public appearance of the pair came shortly after Brooklyn’s estranged brother, Cruz Beckham, issued another emotional olive branch during his London show.

P.C.: Nicola Peltz/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Nicola Peltz/Instagram Stories 

The Daily Mail reported that the youngest son of David Beckham and Victoria struggled to hold back tears while performing a song widely thought to be about his older brother’s continuing family estrangement.

In the middle of his emotional gig at London’s Courtyard Theatre in the heart of trendy Hoxton, Cruz wiped his eyes with a baggy shirt-sleeve as he sang, "Loneliest boy, mama don’t talk too much, it’s breaking her heart."

Several onlookers believed the lyrics had a subtle reference to his estranged elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who accused his mother of ruining his marriage earlier this year.

Despite Cruz’s emotional olive branch, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz appeared unbothered as they enjoyed the romantic night out.

For those unaware, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have remained silent on social media, even after learning of their estranged son’s accusations.   

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