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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Kanye West breaks internet with brief Michael Jackson cameo in 'Father'

The Yeezy hitmaker released twelfth studio album, 'Bully' this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kanye West breaks internet with brief Michael Jackson cameo in Father
Kanye West breaks internet with brief Michael Jackson cameo in 'Father' 

After returning to the music scene, Kanye West has sparked non-stop buzz for featuring a puzzling cameo of legendary pop star Michael Jackson in his new single, Father.  

On Friday, March 27, the most controversial rap icon rubbed his shoulders with fellow musician, Travis Scott, for a new rendition, which is a significant part of his much-awaited twelfth studio album, Bully.

However, the key detail which grabbed the attention of netizens was Michael’s brief appearance in his new music video, which is directed by Ye’s life partner, Bianca Censori.

As soon as the new video went viral on social media, an online chatter began that the Yeezy founder had deliberately featured the most controversial impersonator, Fabio Jackson, instead of featuring the late musician’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who will also appear in his upcoming biopic.

For those unaware, Fabio first rose to attention after uploading a TikTok video in which he encountered another street performer for impersonating Michael Jackson.

Since then, he has been labelled as the most controversial rapper; however, Kanye’s reason for featuring him in his single remains unknown.

The Donda hitmaker has finally unveiled 20 songs from his new musical collection on Friday, March 27.

In Father, he also featured Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and his Vultures 1 fellow singer, Travis Scott. 

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