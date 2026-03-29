News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban officially finalised their divorce in January 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Keith Urbans raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed
Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed

Keith Urban’s true and raw feelings about how he is coping up with his divorce from Nicole Kidman, with whom he was married for 19 years, have finally been exposed.

It was exposed by none other than Urban’s friend, Russell Dickerson during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While speaking to Page Six, he revealed that he recently hung out with the country singer at the Country to Country music festival.

According to Dickerson, the musician "seemed in good spirits" despite his recent split.

"He's always been focused on music, and so I think he's just kind of doubling down on that, and it's just beautiful. I can't wait to hear what comes out of it," the She Likes It hitmaker said.

Russell Dickerson's recent update about the 58-year-old country singer comes amid the rumours of his ex-wife’s new romance that she is dating her Scarpetta costar, Simon Baker.

Even during their Original Amazon Prime Video show’s New York City premiere, where the two were reportedly spotted holding hands.

However, neither Kidman nor Baker has addressed the romance of their dating.

For the unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, who live with Kidman as part of their custody arrangement.

Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations
Lola Young makes major confession about 'addiction' months after collapsing on stage
Lola Young makes major confession about 'addiction' months after collapsing on stage
Kanye West breaks internet with brief Michael Jackson cameo in 'Father'
Kanye West breaks internet with brief Michael Jackson cameo in 'Father'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after meeting Ben at her concert: 'Full heart'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after meeting Ben at her concert: 'Full heart'
Rob Reiner receives posthumous honour after Corey Feldman's Oscars snub
Rob Reiner receives posthumous honour after Corey Feldman's Oscars snub
Ariana Grande stirs buzz by teasing 8th album with cryptic Easter Egg
Ariana Grande stirs buzz by teasing 8th album with cryptic Easter Egg
Martin Short emerges somber in first appearance after daughter Katherine's suicide
Martin Short emerges somber in first appearance after daughter Katherine's suicide
Andrew Garfield drops hidden social media truth after defending 'Harry Potter'
Andrew Garfield drops hidden social media truth after defending 'Harry Potter'
Kim Novak fiercely blasts Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic 'Scandalous!'
Kim Novak fiercely blasts Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic 'Scandalous!'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spotted cozy after Cruz's tearful gig amid rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spotted cozy after Cruz's tearful gig amid rift

Popular News

Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'

Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'
21 minutes ago
Artemis 2: NASA's historic mission set to launch on THIS Date

Artemis 2: NASA's historic mission set to launch on THIS Date
31 minutes ago