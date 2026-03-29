Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed

Keith Urban’s true and raw feelings about how he is coping up with his divorce from Nicole Kidman, with whom he was married for 19 years, have finally been exposed.
It was exposed by none other than Urban’s friend, Russell Dickerson during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
While speaking to Page Six, he revealed that he recently hung out with the country singer at the Country to Country music festival.
According to Dickerson, the musician "seemed in good spirits" despite his recent split.
"He's always been focused on music, and so I think he's just kind of doubling down on that, and it's just beautiful. I can't wait to hear what comes out of it," the She Likes It hitmaker said.
Russell Dickerson's recent update about the 58-year-old country singer comes amid the rumours of his ex-wife’s new romance that she is dating her Scarpetta costar, Simon Baker.
Even during their Original Amazon Prime Video show’s New York City premiere, where the two were reportedly spotted holding hands.
However, neither Kidman nor Baker has addressed the romance of their dating.
For the unversed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, who live with Kidman as part of their custody arrangement.