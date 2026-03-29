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  • By Sidra Khan
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Ariana Grande stirs buzz by teasing 8th album with cryptic Easter Egg

The 'We Can't Be Friends' singer Ariana Grande sends fans into a frenzy by hinting at possible 8th studio album

  • By Sidra Khan
Ariana Grande stirs buzz by teasing 8th album with cryptic Easter Egg
Ariana Grande stirs buzz by teasing 8th album with cryptic Easter Egg

Ariana Grande is seemingly gearing up for her next musical era.

In a buzz-making move, the We Can't Be Friends singer has fueled speculation about her possible eighth studio album with a cryptic Easter Egg, sparking a frenzy among fans.

Exactly one year after she dropped the Eternal Sunshine reissue on March 28, 2025, the songstress sparked fresh buzz around her next era by teasing a brand new album through her Brighter Days hotline.

The Brighter Days hotline is a special phone number set up by Ariana Grande to promote her deluxe album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

When dialed, fans can hear the singer's pre-recorded message that include teasers of songs and hints about new album's release.

In a new message dropped on March 28, the Wicked actress once again fueled the buzz about her possible new album.

"We’re counting down the 8s… Oops, I meant the days!” [until the Eternal Sunshine tour]," Grande can be heard saying in the cryptic audio.

The statement instantly sparked excitement among fans, with one of them writing on Instagram, "AG8 is Coming!!!!!!!"

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR IS COMING," another declared.

A third excitedly wrote, "Girlie on her way to save pop music again."

"We're sooooo back," one more joyfully expressed.

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine reissue:

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8, 2024.

A year later on March 28, 2025, she dropped the album's deluxe reissue, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, which six new, previously unreleased tracks.

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