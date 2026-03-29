Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after meeting Ben at her concert: 'Full heart'

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her emotions in a heartfelt post.
The Birthday hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday, March 28, to pen a heartwarming message for fans as she geared up to perform her last concert of her Las Vegas Residency, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas.
In the post, she expressed her gratitude to everyone involved behind and on the stage to make the residency successful.
She also thanked fans for all the love they showered on her by attending the concerts of her "most incredible Happy Era."
"Last show tonight. Full heart," she began.
The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress continued, "To my band, my crew, my dancers, my background vocalists and every single fan who was part of the most incredible Happy Era, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart."
JLo also teased an exciting show for later in the day, writing, "The best is yet to come. @theaaronperry."
Accompanying the delightful caption was a carousel of glimpses from Jennifer Lopez's vibrant concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Jennifer Lopez's statement comes days after she met a fan named Ben at her concert.
During her recent live show, the On the Floor singer called a fan onstage for a quick chat, followed by asking his name.
“Ben," he replied, making JLo pause for a second before responding, "Ugh."
The moment instantly sparked a frenzy among the audience and also went viral on the internet.