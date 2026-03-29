Rob Reiner receives posthumous honour after Corey Feldman's Oscars snub  

Slain filmmaker Rob Reiner has received another posthumous honour after close pal, Corey Feldman, slammed Oscars organizers.
On Saturday, March 28, the murdered director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were remembered during the 2026 Human Rights Campaign gala dinner in Los Angeles.
The president of the LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Kelley Robinson, paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased couple, who have contributed to legalizing same-sex marriages in the United States of America.
Speaking of Rob and Michele’s efforts, Kelley remarked, "When Prop 8 passed in 2008, Rob and Michele stood shoulder-to-shoulder with a real-life league of queer Avengers."
"I’m talking about Chad Griffin and Christina Schocky, Kris Perry and Sandy Stier, Jeff Zarrillo and Paul Katami, Justin Mikita and Adam Umhoefer, who’s here tonight," the civil rights president noted.
For those who are unaware, this is the second honour the murdered pair received posthumously, months after being found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.
A few days after their son Nick was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths.
Since Rob and Michele’s high-profile killing, the popular duo was recently making headlines after their close pal, Corey Feldman, criticized the 98th Academy Awards organizers for excluding him on Oscars from the tribute.
"We’re not going to use this time to go into my feeling about that, Instead I just want to say that I’m with the rest of us, we’re all very destroyed that things went down the way they did, losing Rob when we all thought he’d be joining us at some point for this tour and it’s a tragedy," Corey told Entertainment Weekly.
So far, the 98th Academy Awards organizers have not responded to Corey’s backlash
It is important to note that Rob Reine’s son and his possible murderer have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
However, if convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. His next court date is set for April 29.