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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Andrew Garfield drops hidden social media truth after defending 'Harry Potter'

'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor currently promoting his new movie, 'The Magic Faraway Tree'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Andrew Garfield drops hidden social media truth after defending Harry Potter
Andrew Garfield drops hidden social media truth after defending 'Harry Potter' 

Andrew Garfield has made an honest confession about his poor social media skills after he publicly defended the upcoming television series, Harry Potter.

Meanwhile, promoting his new movie, The Magic Faraway Tree, the popular actor shared he has no intention of spending hours on social media.

Garfield admitted that he is like "everyone" when it comes to social media, and he is just a regular social media user.

In a conversation with Associated Press on March 22, at the London premiere of his new film, the Silence actor noted, "I’m just as bad as everyone else." 

"Because I’m a human, and they’ve somehow managed to tap into our human addictive responses. So no, I’m not immune to it," he continued.

The Tick, Tick Boom! Star additionally confessed that he has "cheaper social media accounts" that he uses to peruse social media.

"I don’t have social media, I have, like, creeper accounts in certain places. And I have to be very, very disciplined with myself," the Hacksaw Ridge actor explained. 

These remarks came shortly after Andrew Garfield defended HBO's upcoming series, Harry Potter, despite having a row with the show's author, J.K. Rowling. 

He candidly spoke to Hits Radio recently, revealing that he only "watched the really good films, which were released between 2001 and 2011."

"I know we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she who shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit of those films … the kids are so good," Garfield shaded J.K. Rowling while praising her new series.

For those unaware, Andrew Garfield and J.K. Rowling have sparked feud rumours over their public disagreement over LGBTQ+ rights and trans issues. 

So far, the popular author has remained mum over the Oscar-winning actor's harsh remarks.   

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