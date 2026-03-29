Kim Novak fiercely blasts Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic 'Scandalous!'

Sydney Sweeney may be a diva to the world, but Kim Novak isn't impressed one bit!
The Euphoria actress has been locked to portray the 93-year-old legendary American retired actress in her upcoming biopic Scandalous!.
However, for Novak, Sweeney playing her and the entire idea of the biopic is no less than a nightmare.
Speaking to the Times of London on Friday, March 27, the Vertigo star shared her brutally honest take on The Housemaid actress's casting in the movie, slamming her as a "totally wrong" choice.
Sharing the reason behind her opinion, Novak said that Sweeney "sticks out so much above the waist," which holds no resemblance to her.
She also voiced her concerns over the fact that the upcoming movie will heavily rely on the sexual relationship she had with David Jr., rather than the love that blossomed between them due to having "so much in common.”
"There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me," said the Falcon Crest star.
Notably, this isn't the first time Kim Novak has expressed her dislike regarding the project as back in August 2025, she gave a bombshell statement to the Guardian.
"I don’t think the relationship was scandalous. He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look. But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all sexual reasons," she said at the time.
Scandalous! will star Sydney Sweeney opposite British actor David Jonsson, who will play the legendary Davis Jr.