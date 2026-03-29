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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations

Jay-Z reveals major setback days after addressing sexual assault allegations

  • By Salima Bhutto
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations

Jay-Z recently recalled about feelings of rejection in the start of his career, days after addressing the sexual assault allegations filed against him.

The 56-year-old rapper during an interview with British GQ, recounted feeling "rejected" when his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The Young Forever rapper was asked how he felt at the time, to which he responded that although major labels turned down the debut album, the setback eventually proved beneficial for his career.

According to the Empire State Of Mind hitmaker, the rejection was not a reflection of his ability.

"That first album and not getting the deal was the biggest blessing to me," said Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

"I was rejected, not dejected, you know what I mean? Every door was (mimes a shutting door)," the record producer said, adding, "But I always believed in myself."

He went on to say, "It wasn't a moment that I thought, I'm not good enough for this industry.

"At every rejection, I thought, Why do they have this guy in place? He doesn't know what's going on."

However, in the end, the husband of Beyonce cleared that, at the time, securing a deal had been his priority, so he went to every single label.

Jay-Z's interview comes five days after he explained why he chose to fight the lawsuit of sexual misconduct filed against him by an anonymous accuser.

"I can't take a settlement – it ain't in my DNA," said the rapper, adding, "First of all, first I had to tell my wife. Let's back up. I know the weight that this is going to bring on our family. I can't do it. I would die."

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