Ukrainian drones crash in southern Finland, triggering investigation

Finnish authorities are investigating unidentified drones, which were later confirmed to be Ukrainian, that crashed in the southeastern region of Kymenlaakso on Sunday morning.
Discussing the incident, the country's Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen noted, "Drones have strayed into Finnish territory. We take this very seriously."
"Security authorities have responded immediately. The investigation will continue and more detailed information will be provided once the facts are confirmed," the minister said.
According to the latest report, one of the drones fell in the north of Kouvola, and another hit the ground east of the city.
On Sunday morning, several small, slow-moving devices were detected flying at low attitude in Finnish airspace at sea and in southeastern parts of the country.
The Air Force has confirmed that at least one of the drones was Ukrainian.
As per the Air Force, at around 8:45 a.m., the drone was tracked and identified as a Ukrainian AN-196, sharing that the pilot did not use suppressive fire in an effort to avoid collateral damage.
The drone crashed into the ground north of Kouvola, according to the military branch.
On Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) said that the drones were likely Ukrainian, adding that the incident is still being investigated.
The PM characterised the territorial violation as a very serious matter.