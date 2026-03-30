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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know

Taylor Swift and John Mayer dated for a short time from late 2009 to early 2010

  • By Salima Bhutto
Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know
Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know

Taylor Swift and John Mayer were reportedly seen together.

As reported by TMZ, the two were captured in one frame,

The two attended the Paul McCartney's concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 28.

As per the publication, they narrowly missed run-in.

This comes few days after the 35-year-old singer won big at the iHeart Music Awards 2026 with seven honours.

On Thursday night, March 26, Taylor Swif, who was was nominated for nine categories, took home seven wins.

This makes her as iHeartRadio’s most awarded artist of all time.

The Love Story hitmaker accepted the award for best pop album for The Life of a Showgirl.

The same ceremony awarded her Artist of the Year and Pop Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia.

Moreover, in her speech, the fiancé of Travis Kelce reflected on creativity in the digital age. 

She encouraged aspiring artists to nurture their passions privately and allow themselves time to grow without the pressure of constant online feedback. 

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