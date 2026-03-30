News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker new ‘romance’ gets shocking twist

Nicole Kidman’s ‘romance’ with Simon Baker takes major turn

  • By Salima Bhutto
Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker new ‘romance’ gets shocking twist
Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker new ‘romance’ gets shocking twist

New drama recently unfolded in Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker’s rumoured romance after the latter’s ex-wife left shocked with the ongoing speculations.

As per New Idea magazine, Rebecca Rigg, Baker's ex-wife, is reportedly "shocked and confused" by the rumours surrounding her ex-husband and Kidman.

The tipster tattled that Rigg loves the Babygirl actress like a sister as they have been close friends for over 40 years.

As per the source, they've been through so much over the years, so it's extremely shocking for her to get her head around this.

According to the insiders, Simon’s ex-wife is said to be unhappy that neither the 58-year-old actress nor her former husband had reached out to her regarding the wild rumours surrounding them since they starred in Scarpetta series as a couple.

In the end, the confidant revealed that Rigg is reportedly not the only person left reeling over the romance rumours, with Nicole's ex-husband Keith Urban also said to be feeling blindsided.

The insider also dished out that the country singer is said to be devastated by his ex-wife's rumoured romance.

It’s worth mentioning here that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, with the ex-couple finilasing their divorce in January 2026.

Meanwhile, Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg got in 1998, and after nearly 30 years of staying together, they announced their separation in 2021.

Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.
Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.
Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil
Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil
Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’
Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’
Alex Duong, 'Blue Bloods' star breathes his last at age 42
Alex Duong, 'Blue Bloods' star breathes his last at age 42
Sophie Turner suffers unfortunate mishap on 'Tomb Raider' set
Sophie Turner suffers unfortunate mishap on 'Tomb Raider' set
Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know
Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know
Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5
Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5
Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed
Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed
Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations
Lola Young makes major confession about 'addiction' months after collapsing on stage
Lola Young makes major confession about 'addiction' months after collapsing on stage

Popular News

‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy

‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy
2 hours ago
Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher

Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher
an hour ago
Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’

Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’
3 hours ago