Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker new ‘romance’ gets shocking twist

New drama recently unfolded in Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker’s rumoured romance after the latter’s ex-wife left shocked with the ongoing speculations.
As per New Idea magazine, Rebecca Rigg, Baker's ex-wife, is reportedly "shocked and confused" by the rumours surrounding her ex-husband and Kidman.
The tipster tattled that Rigg loves the Babygirl actress like a sister as they have been close friends for over 40 years.
As per the source, they've been through so much over the years, so it's extremely shocking for her to get her head around this.
According to the insiders, Simon’s ex-wife is said to be unhappy that neither the 58-year-old actress nor her former husband had reached out to her regarding the wild rumours surrounding them since they starred in Scarpetta series as a couple.
In the end, the confidant revealed that Rigg is reportedly not the only person left reeling over the romance rumours, with Nicole's ex-husband Keith Urban also said to be feeling blindsided.
The insider also dished out that the country singer is said to be devastated by his ex-wife's rumoured romance.
It’s worth mentioning here that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separated in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, with the ex-couple finilasing their divorce in January 2026.
Meanwhile, Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg got in 1998, and after nearly 30 years of staying together, they announced their separation in 2021.