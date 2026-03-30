Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’

Samara Weaving recently recalled the parenting tip shared by Margot Robbie that made her feel quite comfortable.
While speaking to PEOPLE during the Clarins Night of Extra red-carpet event in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old actress recalled her Babylon costar during her pregnancy.
"Oh my gosh, all my girls here who are moms have just been so lovely, and I think what they all tell me is just, ‘You do it your way. Whatever makes you feel comfortable,’” said the Over Your Dead Body actress of their pregnancy and parenting advice.
"I think our society, there's so many voices and opinions and that it's tough for women, especially when they're pregnant and being a mom. So they're all just so supportive of, whatever I want to do is good,” the Borderline performer added.
On the personal front, Weaving recently reprised her role as Grace in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel of 2019’s horror-thriller movie, Ready or Not.
On personal front, the Over Your Dead Body actress married Jimmy Warden in 2019.
Samara Weaving announced that she was expecting her first baby with husband in an Instagram post back in December 2025.
"Ready or Not: Here I Come," the actress captioned a carousel of pregnancy shots.