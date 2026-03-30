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  • By Salima Bhutto
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‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy

Akshay Kumar's ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is reportedly in hot waters due to ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

  • By Salima Bhutto
‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy
‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy

Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh reportedly put the release of highly anticipated movie Bhooth Bangla on a bombshell backburner.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on April 10.

It was earlier reported that the forthcoming horror comedy release date is being postponed in order to earn better upon its release as Dhurandhar sequel continues to rule the box office even in its second week of release.

However, as per the new report by Bollywood Hungama, Kumar’s upcoming movie release date being pushed is not a choice by the makers.

A source, in this regard, dished out, “The distribution head of Jio Studios, Deepak Sharma, has told the multiplexes to pull back the KDM of Dhurandhar 2 in the fourth week if they don't promise 10,000 shows to the film in the release week of Bhooth Bangla.”

The insider then added, “He has taken this in writing from the exhibitors, and given the historic run, no one was willing to take the risk of missing out on a single penny of Dhurandhar 2.”

In short, it is now being said that Bhooth Bangla will arrive on the big screens on April 17 instead of 10.

It is to be noted here that Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has grossed so over ₹1,128 crore worldwide in just over a week.

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhoot Bangla will also star Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu.   

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