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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.

Paul McCartney performed to promote his 19th solo album, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.
Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.

Paul McCartney took fans down memory lane during an intimate Los Angeles concert, recalling the Beatles’ first trip to America while performing classic hits.

The legendary musician announced Friday, March 27, at the Fonda Theatre, performing 23 beloved songs in intimate shows that called back to The Beatles’ early Liverpool performances.

He said, “Welcome to Hollywood! We’re gonna have some fun!”

“It’s great to be at these little gigs — I mean, it’s not that little,” McCartney, 83, told the enthusiastic crowd.

He referenced the crowd that included many fans whose parents were born well after McCartney’s Beatles and Wings years had passed.

McCartney reminisced about the theater’s early days as the Hollywood Music Box Theatre “a hundred years ago,” before it was renamed to honor Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda’s father.

“It’s very lovely,” he said. “It’s good to see the whites of your eyes.”

Although the shows were meant to promote McCartney’s 19th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane (out March 29), he told Friday’s audience they wouldn’t hear new songs like Days We Left Behind because he and the band were still learning them.

Instead, he focused on six decades of classics, including Beatles hits like Help!, Let It Be, Hey Jude, Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, Now and Then, and McCartney staples such as Blackbird.

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