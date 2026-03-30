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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Chris Brown kiss with married woman mid concert divides fans: ‘she made a mistake'

Chris Brown steamy kiss with 'married woman' mid performance during recent concert goes viral

  • By Riba Shaikh
Chris Brown kiss with married woman mid concert divides fans: ‘she made a mistake
Chris Brown kiss with married woman mid concert divides fans: ‘she made a mistake'

Chris Brown's recent concert divided the internet after his performance went a little too steamy with unexpected fan encounter.

The Under The Influence singer's recent concert took a surprising turn after a married woman from the crowd hopped onto the stage and shared an intimate moment with Chris.

As per the viral video, a female fan could be seen laying on a pink couch with Chris leaning over her while singing.

Soon after the video of the duo passionately kissing on-stage made rounds on the interne, it sparked a debate among fans, with many of them dubbing the act as "cheating."

One user commented, "Yeah no that’s cheating. It doesn’t matter who it is celebrity or not that is CHEATING."

Another joked, "That ride home is gone be interesting"

"Divorce so fast I’m telling u it would b over as soon as I leave I’m already otp with my lawyer," claimed one fan.

Another noted, "she made a mistake".

Meanwhile, some fans tried to defend the moment calling it "just a kiss", while other mocked the lady claiming, "she is for the streets."

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