Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enforce strict rule for star-studded wedding guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning an ultra-glamorous wedding at Madison Square Garden, with guests expected to follow a strict dress code and one major rule.
As per PEOPLE, magazine , a source shared that the Opalite singer and the NFL star are planning an ultra-glamorous black-tie wedding at Madison Square Garden, with guests expected to follow a strict dress code and surrender their phones at the door as the couple prioritizes privacy for their highly anticipated celebration, according to multiple exclusive sources.
Multiple sources told the outlet that the dress code for the Big Apple bash on Friday, July 3, is black tie.
"Guests have been told there will be a phone check upon arrival," the insider said.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce expected wedding guest list
According to city permits, the wedding is expected to host between 500 and 999 guests. George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton and Suki Waterhouse have confirmed they'll be there to witness Swift and Kelce exchange vows, with Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks also tipped to attend.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding preps
Madison Square Garden became a hive of activity on Monday, June 29, as trucks arrived and crews unloaded equipment, turf and decorations ahead of Swift and Kelce's reported wedding celebrations.
A number of black storage cases were visible, with one featuring the words "Garden Party" in purple.
According to the outlet’s sources, roughly 40 Madison Square Garden staff members, all dressed in uniform, were seen working around the clock to get the venue ready for a "big event."
Among more than 150 boxes outside, one oversized case labeled "Mirror Ball" stood out. Workers spent hours using forklifts to move equipment into the venue, with preparations continuing past midnight.
The following day, Tuesday, June 30, workers were spotted rolling out a red carpet at Madison Square Garden, according to a video shared by Deuxmoi.
As event preparations carried on, the stairs at the south entrance were lined with a red velvet carpet, which was later removed, per Page Six.
Taylor Swift lands in NYC amid wedding preps
Taylor Swift’s private plane has landed in the New York area days before her New York City wedding to Travis Kelce, as it was confirmed via online airline records.
She touched down in Morristown, New Jersey on Tuesday — a short distance from Madison Square Garden, which is where the big ceremony is scheduled to take place.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement
The Blank Space singer and the Kansas City Chiefs athlete announced their engagement in August 2025.
Kelce proposed to Swift with a custom, old mine brilliant-cut diamond amid a sea of flowers, and even he was feeling the pressure.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share wedding details
The couple already shared some insight into their future wedding plans.
Swift and Kelce have largely kept their wedding plans under wraps, but their excitement about planning the event, coupled with the activity at Madison Square Garden, has intensified speculation that the ceremony is imminent.