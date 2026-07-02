Sabrina Carpenter, Ecuadorian footballer Piero Hincapié dating? Here's what we know

Amid an exciting and dramatic World Cup 2026, rumours on the internet suggest that a new pop star and football player couple are in town.
Recently, Sabrina Carpenter found herself embroiled in romance speculations with Ecuadorian player Piero Hincapié in a surprise move, causing a frenzy and chaos on social media platforms.
How did Sabrina Carpenter-Piero Hincapié romance rumours begin?
Different social media platforms saw a spike in posts, linking the Espresso hitmaker with the footballer.
The unexpected pair surfaced after Sabrina was seen attending the Ecuador vs Germany match last week at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Several clips and snaps of the Please Please Please singer supporting and cheering for the Ecuador team went viral, followed by fans posting about Sabrina's and Piero's alleged secret relationship.
Did TMZ report Sabrina Carpenter-Piero Hincapié dating news?
After posts went viral about Sabrina cheering for Ecuador in the game which ended with Germany losing 1-2, multiple accounts on X cited TMZ as they shared news of the pair's alleged romance.
However, a look at the TMZ page can confirm that the outlet did not share a story about Sabrina and Piero on their official channels.
Are Sabrina Carpernter and Piero Hincapié actually dating?
Both Sabrina Carpenter and the football star Piero Hincapié have claimed to be single, and have made no confirmation or provided any solid evidence about their romance.
With no confirmation about the dating speculations, fans have shared their support for the possible couple, who had a 5-year age gap between the two, with the footballer being the younger one.
Piero Hincapié lands in trouble amid romance speculations
While claims about Piero Hincapié and Sabrina Carpenter continue to dominate the social media platforms, the footballer landed in major trouble during his latest World Cup game.
The 24-year-old became the second player in the 2026 tournament to receive a red card for covering his mouth during a confrontation.
Piero covered his mouth during the round of 32 clash against Mexico, while he spoke to Mexico's Santiago Gimenez in stoppage time at the end of the second half, with his side losing 2-0.
While referee Slavko Vinci did not see the incident, he gave the Arsenal defender a red card after being advised by the video assistant referee (VAR) to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor.
The new FIFA rule came under the spotlight in February when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt while speaking to Vinicius Jr during a Champions League game.
The Argentina international was accused of racist abuse, which he denied, and provisionally banned for one match.
Following a UEFA investigation, Gianluca was found guilty of homophobic conduct and was banned for six matches, three of which were suspended.
Sabrina Carpenter's dating history
Sabrina Carpenter's name has been attached to a number of high-profile men, including Barry Keoghan, Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes.
Most recently, Sabrina was linked to Barry, with whom she dated for about a year, before calling it quit in December 2024, with a source noting, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."
The Manchild hitmaker was rumoured to be in a relationship with Shawn Mendes in February 2023, when gossip account Deuxmoi reported that the pair were looking "very comfortable" on a date in LA.
While the pair never confirmed their romance, Sabrina and Joshua Bassett were reported to be dating for around a year in 2020.
Their relationship has been linked with Olivia Rodrigo's hit debut album, Sour.