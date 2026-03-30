Lisa Kudrow opens up on healing through 'Friends' after Mathew Perry loss

Lisa Kudrow revealed that revisiting Friends has been “really comforting” following the death of Matthew Perry.
While conversing with the Captial FM, the Friends alum disclosed that nearly three years after Perry’s death, she watches reruns of the series to honor his life.
Kudrow said, “After Matthew passed away, there were marathons [on TV] and that was really comforting watching the show,” adding, “also just because it makes me laugh, and there he was.”
“He was so funny, I mean, the funniest,” she said referring to Perry’s portrayal of Chandler Bing in the show, saying further, “Sorry, everybody else, but just truly.”
Kudrow discussed the further cast, “Everyone is making me laugh my ass off.”
“I didn’t watch every episode when we were shooting. I had a kid and none of us were,” she recalled, adding, “It was, like, ‘Oh, it’s Thursday night [at] eight o’clock?’ We were on too early.”
Reflecting on its impact, Kudrow highlighted the show’s value in a chaotic world, saying lighthearted TV offers a much-needed, feel-good escape.
“It’s just important,” she added, “kind of healing.”
To note, Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.
He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.