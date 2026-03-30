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  • By Sidra Khan
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Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo's 'war' finally over? Fans celebrate 'Taylivia is back'

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift were spotted together at Paul McCartney's Los Angeles concert

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigos war finally over? Fans celebrate Taylivia is back
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo's 'war' finally over? Fans celebrate 'Taylivia is back'

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo have seemingly broken the ice between them!

Over the weekend, the iconic popstars sent the internet into a frenzy by their surprise appearance at Paul McCartney's concert in Los Angeles.

At the show, the Opalite hitmaker and the Drivers License singer were seen chatting in the same little social cluster, putting the years-long rumors of rift to rest.

The moment, which instantly went viral all over the social media, sparked a frenzy among fans, as they celebrated the end of the alleged beef and speculated a possible collaboration between Swift and Rodrigo.

Some of the netizens also celebrated the possible return of the two singers' iconic era, declaring "Taylivia is back."

Fans' reactions:

On Instagram, one of the fans joyfully penned, "OH TAYLIVIA IS SO BACK."

"WE NEED TAYLIVIA COLLAB IN OR3," demanded a second, while a third added, "OH WE'RE GETTING THAT COLLAB."

One more stated, "I love seeing all these parasocial rumors be put to bed."

A fifth added, "War finally overrrrrrr!!!"

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feud:

Back in 2020 and 2021, Olivia Rodrigo was a huge fan of Taylor Swift and regarded the songstress as her biggest inspiration.

Swift also supported the Traitors singer during her early career.

However, things allegedly turned sour between them when the Lover singer, along with Jack Antonoff, asked for credits and royalties on Rodrigo's Deja Vu, which drew inspiration from Swift's Cruel Summer.

Notably, none of them publicly spoke out on the matter or confirmed the rift.

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