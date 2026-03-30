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  • By Hania Jamil
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Netflix series releasing in April 2026: Shows to add to your must-watch list

Here is a list of series to start in the month of April 2026, from action series to rom-com drama

  • By Hania Jamil
Netflix series releasing in April 2026: Shows to add to your watchlist this month
Netflix series releasing in April 2026: Shows to add to your watchlist this month

Netflix is once again all ready to provide global fans with a much-needed escape!

April 2026 is gearing up to be quite an exciting month, from a Stranger Things animated spinoff to a rom-com K-drama led by Ahn Hyo-Seop (KPop Demon Hunter).

Irrespective of genres and languages, global audiences are set for another month of Netflix excellence.

Here are some of the biggest new series and K-dramas coming on Netflix in April 2026.

Xo, Kitty (Season 3)

XO, Kitty
XO, Kitty 

The third instalment of XO, Kitty is set to kick off Netflix April exciting run, which will see Kitty (Anna Cathcart) returning to KISS for her senior year.

Set to be released on April 2, the season will see Kitty reuniting with her friends, managing her relationship with her family, and determining her bond with Min-ho (Lee Sang-heon).

Agent from Above

Agent from Above
Agent from Above

Coming to Netflix on April 2, the Taiwanese fantasy series follows Han Chieh (Ko Chen-Tung), who is bound by a divine pact to battle demons on Earth.

Bloodhounds (Season 2)

Bloodhounds
Bloodhounds

The first season of Bloodhounds secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix's non-English ranking in its first week, making the excitement for the Korean action series' second season much greater.

Set to be released on April 3, Bloodhounds follows two young boxers-turned-vigilantes who team up to take down a ruthless loan shark preying on the financially struggling.

Beef (Season 2)

Beef
Beef 

The dark-comedy first season (2023) won 8 Emmys and 3 Golden Globes, and the second season of the anthology will see a star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Youn Yuh-jung, Carey Mulligan, and Cailee Spaeny.

Beef season 2, dropping on Netflix on April 16, follows a young couple who witness a serious fight between their boss and his wife while working as low-level staff at a country club.

We Are All Trying Here

We Are All Trying Here
We Are All Trying Here 

Starring Koo Kyo-Hwan (D.P) and Go Youn-Jung (Alchemy of Souls), the story follows a man who is searching for peace while dealing with envy in a world where everyone else seems to be winning.

The slice of life, which will have 12 episodes, will be released on April 18.

Sold Out on You

Sold Out on You
Sold Out on You

The K-drama rom-com, starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin, is set to be released on April 22.

Sold Out on You follows Matthew Lee, the CEO and lead researcher of a natural cosmetics ingredient company, who runs the world's only farm that produces miracle ingredients.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Stranger Things: Tales from 85
Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Four months after the conclusion of Stranger Things, the franchise is returning for its first spinoff series on April 23.

The animated series will take the audience back to 1985, sharing adventures of fans' favourite gang, voiced by a new set of actors.

Running Point (Season 2)

Running Point
Running Point

Kate Hudson is returning to lead the basketball team Los Angeles Waves after the squad lost the championship finale last season.

Isla Gordon will be struggling to maintain her leadership in the second instalment of Running Point, dropping on April 23.

Man on Fire

Man on Fire
Man on Fire

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), Man on Fire, the seven-episode action series is based on the first part of the best-selling novels by A.J. Quinnell.

The series is scheduled to release on April 30.

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