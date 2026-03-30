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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

CBS drops bombshell after finalising 2026-27 lineup

CBS makes major change in 2026-27 lineup

  • By Salima Bhutto
CBS drops bombshell after finalising 2026-27 lineup
CBS drops bombshell after finalising 2026-27 lineup

CBS recently announced a significant alteration to its scheduled programming for the 2026-27 season, axing two major shows.

According to Art Threat, the popular television broadcasting company cancelled two shows including Watson and DMV, which marks a crucial shift in primetime strategy.

Sherlock Holmes medical mystery spinoff called Watson faced climbing pressure after two seasons of uneven scheduling.

The Morris Chestnut led drama started strong on Sundays but saw ratings tank when CBS moved it to Monday nights behind FBI.

Despite respectable viewers of 3.1 million in its most recent episode, the network couldn’t justify keeping it.

The show got pulled between multiple timeslots and as a result, Watson’s fate was sealed.

In this regard, the network insiders said that the medical mystery angle simply couldn’t compete in a crowded fall schedule.

Meanwhile, the workplace comedy titled DMV launched last fall with impressive numbers.

The single-camera show ranked No. 9 among broadcast series in its premiere week with over 10 million multi-platform viewers, however, delayed viewing declined sharply as the season progressed.

On the other hand, the cancellation wave revealed CBS’ pivot toward fresher concepts and stronger performer tracking.

Such as Marshals, the Yellowstone spinoff, scored one of the fastest renewals ever after just two episodes.

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