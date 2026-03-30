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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil

The 'Toxic' singer shared multiple social media posts featuring Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil
Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil

Britney Spears enjoyed a rare reunion with her son Sean as he and his brother Jayden joined her for a sailing outing following his recent DUI arrest.

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Toxic singer shared multiple social media posts featuring Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 48.

In videos posted to Instagram, the kids joined their mom on a boat; her account is now restricted to followers only.

In a snap, Spears embraced one of her sons with big smiles, while another showed the three on the boat, their casual body language saying it all.

The Womanizer singer kept it casual, rocking a white bikini top with green bottoms before switching to a pink cropped blouse and denim shorts, paired with oversized sunglasses.

Her teenage sons, taller than her, looked relaxed in T-shirts and shorts, smiling beside their mom—a striking reminder of how much they’ve grown.

The reunion comes after a turbulent few weeks for the Spears, following reports of a recent DUI arrest that had sparked concern among fans.

After the news of Britney Spears' arrest, a representative for the singer responded that “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

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