Dwayne Johnson reacts emotionally after being named for 2026 Disney Legends Award

Dwayne Johnson is over the moon as he reacts to being recognized with a major honor.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, The Smashing Machine star shared a joyful post, sharing his reaction to being named for the 2026 Disney Legends Award.
Sharing a clip that revealed him as the honoree for the upcoming Disney Legends Awards ceremony, Johnson emotionally penned, "I was really moved when I received 'the call' as that certain voice on the other line said I would be receiving Disney's highest honor ~ Disney Legends Award."
The actor proudly shared that the honor recognizes individuals with significant and global impacts on Disney.
"I'm moved. THANK YOU. I believe in hard work, being grateful, being humble, being good to people, taking care of people, and respecting that the trust they put in you to deliver, is sacred. And where and when can, always, always, always try and deliver a little joy for folks around the world," he continued.
The Moana star also extended a heartfelt thanks to the entire team of Disney.
"Thank you Josh, Alan, Dana, Asad, David, Steve, executive teams, Imagineers, every Disney employee and cast member around the world. Looking forward to pulling up and showing my gratitude in person at the ceremony! And course saying... YOU'RE WELCOOOOOOME," he concluded.
In addition to Dwayne Johnson, other recipients of the 2026 Disney Legends Award are Anne Hathaway, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chris Berman, Susan Egan, Bob Iger, Eric Goldberg, Kim Irvine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonas Brothers and Alan Tudyk.