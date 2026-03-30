BLACKPINK'S Lisa set to make history as she announces first Las Vegas residency

The magic of K-pop is all set to spread in Las Vegas!
On Monday, March 30, the 29-year-old member of the South Korean girl group took to Instagram to share a thrilling news with fans, announcing her upcoming concerts.
In the exciting post, the Pink Venom hitmaker announced that she is set to kick off her first Las Vegas residency in November 2026.
Alongside a poster of her upcoming residency, Lisa wrote, "Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026.*
The cover showed a sizzling snap of the Thai rapper, the residency's name, and venue; The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Notably, with this series of concerts, Lisa is set to make history as the first K-pop artist to have a Las Vegas residency, marking a significant milestone in her career.
Fans' reactions:
Shortly after the K-pop star dropped the exciting update, fans wasted no moment in expressing their thrill via comments.
"SEE YOU IN VEGAS," commented one.
Another penned, "LISA IS BORN TO BE THE FIRST."
A third took pride, wiring, "Proudddd," while one more stated, "You never fail to surprise us."
When and where will Lisa perform in Las Vegas?
Lisa is set to perform for her Viva La Lisa Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum on November 13, 14, 27 and 28, 2026.