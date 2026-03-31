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Kelly Ripa's on-air drama finally ends as Howie Mandel issues apology

Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa sparked buzz after their heated altercation during 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Kelly Ripas on-air drama finally ends as Howie Mandel issues apology
Kelly Ripa's on-air drama finally ends as Howie Mandel issues apology     

Kelly Ripa and Howie Mandel finally make peace after a heated on-air debate! 

On Saturday, March 28, the 70-year-old Canadian comedian and television actor issued an apology to the popular American host after an alleged altercation.

Mandel uploaded a self-made video of himself on his official Instagram account, asking for forgiveness from Ripa.

In the now viral footage, the Deal or No Deal star heard saying, "I have been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not. And I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing, philosophically."

"I don’t believe that somebody … who’s a comedian needs to apologise for a joke. It is a joke. It is meant as a joke, and it is not meant to offend. In all my years, 50 years in the business, I haven’t ever publicly kind of apologised for [a joke]. It’s hard for me," Mandel added.

The drama between Mandel and Ripa began during the recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark after the comedian refused to accept a compliment about his physical appearance. 

Notably, the tension emerged live when the host insisted that telling someone his age that they "look great" doesn’t "mean anything."

So far, Kelly Ripa has not responded to Howie Mandel’s public apology.  

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