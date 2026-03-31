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ABC confirms 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 with shocking cast departure

'Grey's Anatomy' returns to ABC in 2026–27 following exit of two major cast members

ABC confirms Greys Anatomy Season 23 with shocking cast departure
ABC confirms 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 with shocking cast departure  

Grey's Anatomy has finally been renewed for its upcoming 23rd instalment. 

Becoming the longest-running primetime medical drama, ABC has made the surprise announcement on Monday, March 30, on the same day HBO's new series Euphoria’s third season trailer was released.  

The upcoming season is expected to air in 2026 and 27, without its two main lead actors, Deadline reported. 

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who will be leaving as series regulars after the Season 22 finale. 

As in the last year, the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes, celebrated the 450th episode of Grey’s Anatomy last fall, writing on her Instagram account, "Here’s to the next hundred. Yes?" 

The new series cast members are Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Jason George, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, and Harry Shum. 

For those unaware, Kevin and Kim will not reprise their roles as Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman, as they announced their farewell in season 22. 

The Season 23 renewal makes Grey’s Anatomy part of a 2026-2027 lineup for ABC that includes Season 10 of 9-1-1, Season 2 of 9-1-1: Nashville, Season 6 of Abbott Elementary and Season 3 of High Potential. 

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