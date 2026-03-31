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Palace reveals King Charles' surprise Easter plans after snubbing Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles and Queen Camilla set to attend Sunday Easter service next week

Palace reveals King Charles surprise Easter plans after snubbing Beatrice, Eugenie
Palace reveals King Charles' surprise Easter plans after snubbing Beatrice, Eugenie  

King Charles' surprise Easter plans have finally been unveiled!

On Monday, March 30, Buckingham Palace confirmed that His Majesty will return to England for the Easter Sunday church service, following his celebration of Maundy Thursday in Wales. 

GB News reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will lead the royal event, accompanied by other prominent members of the British Royal Family, including Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. 

Before celebrating the Easter Sunday church service, Their Majesties will visit St Asaph Cathedral in North Wales on Thursday, April 2. 

This appearance will mark a historic return of the ceremony to Wales for the first time in over four decades.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s new plans came shortly after his younger brother’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, decided to celebrate Easter with alternative plans.

For those unaware, last year in April, the British Royal Family marked the pious occasion alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

However, in the wake of their alleged controversy in connection with the late child offender, the two will not join the royal family clan. 

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