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'Euphoria' S3 trailer: Zendaya teases fans as Rue gets caught off guard in Mexico

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi starrer 'Euphoria' Season 3 will release in April of this year

Euphoria S3 trailer: Zendaya teases fans as Rue gets caught off guard in Mexico
'Euphoria' S3 trailer: Zendaya teases fans as Rue gets caught off guard in Mexico  

HBO Max’s superhit teen drama is coming up with a brand-new season of Euphoria Season 3

The new trailer of the third instalment officially dropped on Monday, March 30, with an unexpected plot twist, and it amps up the excitement among fans.

Zendaya turned to her Instagram account to unveil the second trailer of Euphoria, leaving fans emotional as the late actor, Eric Dane, made a heart-wrenching comeback for the last time. 

The highly-awaited teaser kicked off with the surprise interrogation of Rue (portrayed by Zendaya) after she was caught off guard in Mexico. 

She was reportedly working for a controversial drug-dealing company, which led the investigation to begin in the upcoming season.

Notably, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi will also reprise their characters as Cassie and Nate, who will get married.

The Anyone But You starlet also reunited with her on-screen best friend, Maddie, played by Alexa Demie, to shoot cam girl content.

For those unaware, in addition to Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, the late Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo and Dominic Fike will also star in the leading roles.

For those unaware, Euphoria season three will globally premiere on April 12, 2026, and will release its eight episodes weekly on Sunday.   

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