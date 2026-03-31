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King Charles steps In to protect Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie’s royal engagements

King Charles is taking steps to support Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie amid family tension

King Charles steps In to protect Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie’s royal engagements
King Charles steps In to protect Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie’s royal engagements

King Charles III has reportedly taken steps to guarantee that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to have a secure place at future royal events.

As per GB News, the Princesses of York will be seen at future Royal Family celebrations.

It is reported that King Charles is taking steps to support Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, despite their parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The outlet also mentioned that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will skip this year’s Easter Sunday service in Windsor, making alternative plans.

King Charles supports their decision, and their attendance at other royal events this year remains secure.

The sisters previously joined the King and Queen for Christmas 2025 at Sandringham.

Notably, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Their Majesties, along with other senior royals, will attend the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel.

King Charles' big decision for the York sisters came after weeks of speculation that they would not be permitted to join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year.

A source told the Mail earlier this month, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year.”

The insider added, "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this."

It is also revealed at that time Prince William reportedly instructed other royals to avoid being photographed with the couple “for the remainder of the year.”

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