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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Prince William 'under pressure' as Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for UK return

Prince William reportedly causes stir ahead of estranged brother Prince Harry's high-profile UK trip

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William under pressure as Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for UK return
Prince William 'under pressure' as Harry, Meghan Markle prepare for UK return

Prince William has faced a fresh blow ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit. 

Shortly after celebrating International Day of Forests at the Duchy of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales was criticised for showing "double standards" over a pair of projects undertaken in his 2022 inherited princely state.

A resident of the area, Sarah Moakes, recently revealed to GB News that the construction in the Ducky has not been meeting expectations, as it should be.

She described the ongoing work on the princely state as "a contradiction", saying, "Double standards are a bit of an understatement."

"Whether it’s a deliberate attempt to conceal or to mask, they are savings of the land, while simultaneously building on it," Sarah added.

Faversham's work met with 467 objections before being granted by the Swale Borough Council.

Despite being granted the authoritative permit, the next heir to the British throne faced scrutiny due to his double standards, as he was permitted to construct hundreds of acres of farmland in Faversham, Kent. 

However, after learning this move, several protestors gathered on Faversham High Street in February, demanding that they drop their alleged plans. 

At the time, the anti-monarchy clan chanted, "Hedgehogs Not Houses" and "Feed Your People, Not Your Pockets!" 

So far, Prince William, who is reportedly displeased with the expected arrival of his younger brother and his wife in his homeland, has not responded to this criticism.  

Multiple media reports suggested that the future king is "raging" and "unhappy" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's continued independent initiatives, which some commentators label "faux royal tours."

What is pertinent to note here is that Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the United Kingdom in mid-April to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.  

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