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  • By Sidra Khan
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Prince Albert, Princess Charlene light up Monaco to host first Pope in 5 centuries

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene turn Pope Leo's historic visit to Monaco into a spectacle

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene light up Monaco to host first Pope in 5 centuries
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene light up Monaco to host first Pope in 5 centuries

In a historic moment for the principality, Monaco hosted its first-ever papal visit after nearly five centuries.

On Saturday, March 28, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of the Monegasque Royal Family rolled out a royal welcome for Pope Leo XIV for his historic trip to the principality.

Upon the Pope's arrival at the Monaco heliport, he was warmly received by Their Serene Highnesses following which he visited the Prince's Palace.

It is worth noting that this visit marks a historic milestone for the European principality, as it is the first time a pope has made an apostolic journey there in the modern era.

The last reigning pope to visit Monaco was Pope Paul III in 1538, when he visited the principality.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, the Royal Family shared multiple posts featuring photos and videos from the visit, including welcoming Pope Leo, his visit to the Palace, and the Holy Mass.

Pope Leo also travelled on the popemobile to Sainte-Devote Church, which was broadcast on large screens for locals to follow.

"On the occasion of the Apostolic Visit of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Monaco, H.S.H. Prince Albert II and the Holy Father met in the Family Room of the Prince's Palace," stated the Royals in one of the posts' caption.

They continued, "Beyond religious matters, the discussions between the two heads of state focused on shared priorities: environmental protection, the promotion of peace and dialogue between nations, as well as international solidarity and development aid."

"Following this meeting, H.S.H. Princess Charlene joined the Prince and the Sovereign Pontiff for the exchange of gifts in the Empire Room," the palace further noted.

They went on to add that official photographs were taken after the exchange of gifts in the presence of Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in the Hall of Mirrors.

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