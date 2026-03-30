Prince Harry eyes family reunion with King Charles amid royal tensions

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping for meaningful family time in the U.K. with King Charles and his two children during an upcoming visit, amid ongoing tensions within the royal family.
As per The Times, it is reported that the Duke of Sussex is hoping to be invited by his father King Charles in Norfolk this summer to spend some "family time" with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The reunion would signal the first time the King has seen his two grandchildren since June 2022, when Harry and Meghan attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in the U.K.
On the other hand, Markle has not visited the UK since September 2022, when she joined Harry in attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
The recent report by the outlet disclosed Harry said he would welcome an invitation to Sandringham, Charles' state in Norfolk.
Notably, Anmer Hall, the country home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is located on the Sandringham estate, with security said to be the main consideration.
The Duke is reportedly delaying plans until his U.K. security arrangements are finalized, saying he needs armed protection to bring his family.
To note, in 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their working royal duties and relocated to the US.