Andrew appears gloomy at new home after King Charles bans him from cherished passion

After being stripped of his all royal titles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been banned from continuing his favourite hobby too.
Following his weekly routine, the former Duke of York once again emerged at his residence on Saturday, March 28; but this time, only to long continuing his cherished passion.
As per The Sun's latest report, the disgraced former Prince appeared gloomy at the steeds on the Sandringham estate, watching horses from behind a fence.
Andrew - who is an avid horse rider and steps out for riding every Saturday - looked downcast as he gazed at the horses near his home.
For his new appearance, King Charles's younger brother was dressed in a white shirt and black jacket.
As per an insider who spoke to the outlet, “Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look."
They continued, "They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor. But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?"
Before relocating to the king's Norfolk residence, Andrew was regularly seen riding horse around the Windsor estate.
However, following the release of the new batch of three million Epstein files and his arrest over alleged misconduct in the public office, the former Duke was ordered to immediately evict the Royal Lodge and move to Sandringham.
Princess Eugenie's father is currently effectively housebound with just his dogs for company, including two of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, corgis.