Royal Family receives update on surprise BBC documentary on Queen Elizabeth II centenary

King Charles late mother and the longest reigning monarch of England, Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured by BBC in new documemtary.
BBC has announced a documentory to mark Her Majesty's 100th Queen Elizabeth II, which the Royal Family will mark on April 21, 2026.
The life and legacy of the Queen, who passed away in 2022 will be highlghted in an upcoming BBC documentary titled, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century.
As reported by various outlets, the 1-hour long documentary will feature key figures such as Dame Helen Mirren, Barack Obama, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Sheila Hancock and Queen Camilla.
The Head of Factual Entertainment and Events, Catherine Catton, revealed, "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century explores the life of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the lens of a century of change and offers an important reflection on how modern Britain has been shaped."
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century broadcast date is yet to be announced.