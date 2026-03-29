Sarah Ferguson speaks out after new royal 'humiliation' amid Epstein drama  

Sarah Ferguson, who was under the ground earlier this year, has been humiliated after King Charles III stripped her of one last royal title.
The former Duchess of York, who is reportedly planning a massive royal comeback, is said to be in a state of vulnerability after being stripped of the Freedom of the City of York.
For those unaware, on Thursday, March 26, the City of York Council held a crucial meeting at the Guildhall where the committee removed her royal title after a unanimous vote.
The fiery move was taken in the aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein’s bombshell files, which were made public by the USA’s Department of Justice earlier this year.
After learning of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former wife’s alleged connection with the late offender, the council decided to take strict action against the former duchess.
However, King Charles himself supported the council in their decision, the 77-year-old British monarch also gave confidence to Thames Valley police to thoroughly investigate the ex-Prince’s case, especially after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in the public office.
Now, an insider close to Sarah, also known as Fergie, revealed that despite her disappearance, she has “no idea when the humiliation will stop.”
Sarah Ferguson, who is also planning to ditch her ex-husband, has been trying everything to save herself and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, from future humiliation.
So far, the mom of two has yet to address these ongoing speculations.