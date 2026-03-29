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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Inside Prince Harry's true feelings after missing royal event with Archie, Lilibet

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return his homeland, United Kingdom, in mid of the April

  • By Fatima Hassan
Inside Prince Harrys true feelings after missing royal event with Archie, Lilibet
Inside Prince Harry's true feelings after missing royal event with Archie, Lilibet 

As the prestigious royal event, Easter celebrations are coming nearer, Prince Harry has started missing the royal celebrations alongside his estranged family. 

The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to make his high-profile comeback to his homeland in mid-April, has expressed regret for skipping upcoming noble festivities with his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have never celebrated any royal occasion with the British Royal Family.

 Ahead of his upcoming London visit with Meghan Markle, a royal expert, Tom Quinn, revealed his true feelings on missing the royal celebrations.

"The Royal Family traditionally meet on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George’s Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb," the author said.

He went on sharing that Harry always "wante" to enjoy this tradition with his estranged family and his little family, but since he was stripped of his senior royal titles in 2020, he was excluded from these celebrations.

"But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards," Quinn noted.

For those unaware, Prince Harry, who is due to visit the United Kingdom in mid-April, it remains unclear whether he will join the British Royal Family at Windsor Castle for the Easter Sunday festival.  

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