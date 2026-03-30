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Prince Philip's secret cancer battle before death exposed in explosive biography

King Charles III's father, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 at the age of 99

Prince Philips secret cancer battle before death exposed in explosive biography
Prince Philip's secret cancer battle before death exposed in explosive biography

Almost five years after his death in 2021, a shocking secret behind Prince Philip's passing has unfolded.

In his explosive biography, titled Queen Elizabeth II, royal historian Hugo Vickers claimed that King Charles III's father secretly battled cancer for eight years before his passing in April 2021.

The newly published book claims that the former Duke of Edinburgh was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2013, when he had an 11-day stay in the hospital at the age of 91.

Vickers also detailed about the late Prince's final hours in the bombshell book, sharing how he managed to evade his nursing staff on his last evening alive.

"On the last night of his life, he gave his nurses the slip, shuffled along the corridor on his Zimmer frame, helped himself to a beer and drank it in the Oak Room," penned the author.

The historian revealed that the very next day, Prince Philip rose, took a bath, and shared that he was not feeling well before breathing his last at the royal residence.

"By this point, he had lived with pancreatic cancer for nearly eight years far longer than the usual survival time from diagnosis," he noted.

Notably, when Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99, Royal Family cited "old age" as the cause behind his death.

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