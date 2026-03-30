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Princess hit with pneumonia, palace confirms in rare health update amid hospital stay

The Royal Family of Norway shares major update on Princess's health as she battles pneumonia in hospital

Princess hit with pneumonia, palace confirms in rare health update amid hospital stay
Princess hit with pneumonia, palace confirms in rare health update amid hospital stay

One after another, the Royal Family of Norway continues to receive heartbreaking health updates from the hospital.

In a saddening new update reported by GB News, the Royal Palace in Oslo shared that King Harald V's sister, Princess Astrid, has been diagnosis with pneumonia and is currently hospitalized.

According to the palace, the 94-year-old princess, who is admitted at Oslo National Hospital, is recovering from pneumonia.

It was also shared that Princess Astrid was rushed to the healthcare facility on Friday, and after receiving treatment, is making progress in her recovery.

Ever since her hospitalization, King Harald and Queen Sonja have been seen visiting the hospital.

Notably, the palace shared no update on Princess Astrid's discharge date and also refused to provide further details about her health crisis.

This comes after Astrid's noticeable absence from the Belgian Royal Family's State Visit last week.

At the time, palace's communications director Guri Varpe stated that the princess required "rest and convalescence."

It is worth mentioning that despite her advanced years, King Harald's sister plays a significant role within the monarchy of Norway, and holds numerous patronages.

The princess, who currently holds 12 patronages, carried out 17 engagements last year.

Even though facing a number of health issues, Princess Astrid remains committed to her royal duties and has made clear she has no plans to step back from public life.

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