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Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla’s US state visit in official statement

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to embark on their official US state visit in April, dates and other details are yet to be confirmed

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla’s US state visit in official statement
Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla’s US state visit in official statement

King Charles office has confirmed the monarch and Queen Camilla's joint state visit to the US after days of speculations.

On Tuesday, March 31, Royal author Roya Nikkah shared Buckingham Palace's official statement confirming the date Their Majesties upcoming US state visit.

"On advice of His Majesty's Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America," read the statement.

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla’s US state visit in official statement

"Their Majesties' programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250 anniversary of American Independence," it added.

The statement also included a note for the editors, "The Visits will take place in late April, with dates and details of the programmes in both countries to be confirmed nearer the time."

Following his visit to the US, the King will make a solo visit to Bermuda marking his first at the monarch to a British Overseas territory.

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