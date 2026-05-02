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Kylie Jenner reveals wild party experience that left her crying & laughing

Kylie Jenner recalled 'craziest’ moment after shrooms left her crying at party

Kylie Jenner reveals wild party experience that left her crying & laughing
Kylie Jenner reveals wild party experience that left her crying & laughing

Kylie Jenner shared that she once couldn’t stop crying after doing shrooms at a party, describing it as her “craziest” moment.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared on an episode of Better Half with Stas & Vic, hosted by Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, featuring segments from a music festival.

During the segment, Jenner sat down to share, "Someone asked me today, 'Do you want to take shrooms tonight?' And I'm like, 'I just don't know if I want to be shrooming in public,” adding, "I'll get really emotional and start crying. Why do I want to cry tonight?"

After Karanikolaou suggested to “do a little bite of chocolate,,” Jenner revealed she once took shrooms before attending her friend’s event.

"It was like a party, and I took shrooms, and I came, and I couldn't stop crying," recalled Jenner.

"I was laughing, crying because someone came to ask me a question, and I thought it was really funny, and I couldn't stop laughing," she said.

Jenner mentioned, "I cried off all my makeup. I went to the bathroom and I looked like the most craziest version of myself."

After Villarroel asked if that "really" happened, Jenner said, "Yes, I had to go home."

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