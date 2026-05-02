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Tom Holland makes surprise confession about sobriety and its impact on his acting

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star opens up about his sobriety journey and its impact on acting

Tom Holland makes surprise confession about sobriety and its impact on his acting
Tom Holland makes surprise confession about sobriety and its impact on his acting  

Tom Holland has revealed his sobriety journey and its impact on his acting career.

In a conversation with USA Today, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star said he quit drinking alcohol due to its "dangerous" impact on his professional life.

"Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze," Zendaya’s fiancée noted.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 29, added, "And feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person."

Holland, who owned a non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, began his sobriety journey by participating in Dry January in 2022.

Although he originally planned to abstain just for the month, he realized that alcohol had become too integral a part of his life.

Tom Holland, who will appear in high-profile movies including The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Doomsday next year, stabilized his thriving acting career after completely quitting alcohol. 

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