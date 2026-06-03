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Meghan Markle faces backlash after gifting Kate Middleton's critic As Ever products

The Duchess of Sussex send over a package of gifts and a hand-writted note to a well-known fan

Meghan Markle faces backlash after gifting Kate Middletons critic As Ever products
Meghan Markle faces backlash after gifting Kate Middleton's critic As Ever products

Meghan Markle has sparked controversy after sending a gift package to a royal commentator who has been a public critic of the Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex sent several of her As Ever products to John Tyron, who often posts content in support of Meghan and Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, June 2, John posted a video of the package on his Instagram account, with text that read, "The Duchess sent me a gift. This was not on my 2026 bingo card. wow."

Expressing his gratitude to Meghan, John, who is known as The Notorious JTB online, penned, "I received a gift from @megha, Duchess of Sussex, and I'm still a little stunned."

"If you've followed me for any length of time, you know how much admiration I have for her. To open a package that came from her was one of those moments I'll never forget," he added.


The gift has sparked some backlash due to John's previous posts criticising the Royal Family.

Earlier this year, he called out the Prince and Princess of Wales after their response to controversies surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein.

Sharing a video in February, he posted the message, "Future king & queen. Zero backbone. That 'statement' was a royal copy & paste."

He added, "You wait. You watch the fallout. You drop a 'deeply concerned'. That's the leadership? The internet read it for exactly what it was: polished, vague, and built to protect the brand. People want accountability, not copy-paste crisis comms. The comments said what needed to be said."

After Meghan's superfan showed off his gifts from the mother-of-two, royal fans called out the Duchess for endorsing the online attack on the Royal Family.

"This 'supporter' is a big fat bully just like Meghan Markle. She rewards her online bullies while preaching and lecturing about 'online safety' and 'safe spaces'. Meghan Markle is a hypocrite," one user penned on X.

Another post read, "It's always been clear she and her husband know and support their fans' attacks against the royals since the beginning, and they never moved a finger to stop them!"

"Yes! The fan who literally drags the Princess of Wales all over social media! Thank you for exposing yourself Meghan Markle!," a third user said.

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