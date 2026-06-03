Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with new major charges amid his imprisonment over federal sex trafficking and racketeering offenses.
According to Daily Mail, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the 56-year-old rapper is facing new sexual battery charges in California.
In this regard, two different law enforcement agencies — the LAPD and the LA County Sheriff's Department, have independently looked into the same alleged victim's claims against Combs.
Now, the LA District Attorney's Office would now decide whether to officially charge him, in short, the case is currently under review.
The claims of sexual battery have been made by victim named Jonathan Hay back in July 2025.
In his civil complaint, the victim, who is a celebrity publicist, alleged that the rapper sexually battered him in 2020, followed by a second incident in 2021.
According to Hay, the alleged experience left him feeling suicidal. The disgraced music mogul has previously denied all allegations leveled against him.
It’s worth mentioning here that Sean “Diddy” Combs is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction on two prostitution-related charges.
If everything goes as per order, he will be released on April 15, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.