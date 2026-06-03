News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence

The already imprisoned rapper is now facing a potential second legal front

Sean Diddy Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with new major charges amid his imprisonment over federal sex trafficking and racketeering offenses.

According to Daily Mail, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the 56-year-old rapper is facing new sexual battery charges in California.

In this regard, two different law enforcement agencies — the LAPD and the LA County Sheriff's Department, have independently looked into the same alleged victim's claims against Combs.

Now, the LA District Attorney's Office would now decide whether to officially charge him, in short, the case is currently under review.

The claims of sexual battery have been made by victim named Jonathan Hay back in July 2025.

Jonathan Hay


In his civil complaint, the victim, who is a celebrity publicist, alleged that the rapper sexually battered him in 2020, followed by a second incident in 2021.

According to Hay, the alleged experience left him feeling suicidal. The disgraced music mogul has previously denied all allegations leveled against him.

It’s worth mentioning here that Sean “Diddy” Combs is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

If everything goes as per order, he will be released on April 15, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. 

NBC cancels 'The Hunting Party' after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show
NBC cancels 'The Hunting Party' after season two, fans urge Netflix to save the show
Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours
Taylor Swift ends social media silence after wild wedding invitation rumours
Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered
Peabo Bryson dies at 75: Voice behind Disney classics remembered
Steve Burton makes comeback for 'General Hospital’ landmark episode
Steve Burton makes comeback for 'General Hospital’ landmark episode
Jennifer Lopez fires back at romance questions about Brett Goldstein
Jennifer Lopez fires back at romance questions about Brett Goldstein
Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa finally drops dreamy wedding pictures with Callum Turner
Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move
Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya rift rumours resurface after Instagram move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding
Owain Rhys Davies, 'Twin Peaks' actor dies at 44, family in shock over 'sudden death'
Owain Rhys Davies, 'Twin Peaks' actor dies at 44, family in shock over 'sudden death'
Joe Taslim reveals secrets behind intense Kung Fu scenes in upcoming film 'The Furious'
Joe Taslim reveals secrets behind intense Kung Fu scenes in upcoming film 'The Furious'
Ju Haknyeon prostitution allegations: Reporter indicted on defamation charges
Ju Haknyeon prostitution allegations: Reporter indicted on defamation charges

Popular News

Meghan Markle faces backlash after gifting Kate Middleton's critic As Ever products

Meghan Markle faces backlash after gifting Kate Middleton's critic As Ever products
56 minutes ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new major charges amid federal prison sentence
an hour ago
Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case

Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case
2 hours ago