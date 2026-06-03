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Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case

Outrage erupts after police handcuffed a dying 18-year-old murder victim wrongly believing his attacker’s claims

Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case
Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case

The death of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak has ignited nationwide anger following the release of harrowing bodycam footage.

In December 2025, Nowak was fatally stabbed in Southampton by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa.

At the scene, Digwa falsely claimed he was the victim of a racist attack leading officers to prioritize the aggressor while ignoring Nowak’s desperate pleas.

The footage shows Nowak lying on the ground struggling to breathe and repeatedly telling officers, “I’ve been stabbed.”

In a shocking moment, one officer dismissively replied, “I don’t think you have, mate,” before proceeding to handcuff the dying teenager.

Outrage erupts after police handcuffed a dying 18-year-old murder victim wrongly believing his attacker’s claims
Outrage erupts after police handcuffed a dying 18-year-old murder victim wrongly believing his attacker’s claims

The victim’s father, Mark Nowak, condemned the actions, stating, “The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading. His murderer, however, was afforded decency. He was believed.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer described the footage as “shocking” and the Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the officers’ response.

Amid rising tensions and the resignation of one involved officer, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has urged the public to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General is considering multiple requests to review Digwa’s 21-year minimum sentence.

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