Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin enter exciting new chapter with baby news

Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin are reportedly expecting their first child together, marking a new chapter for the couple nearly two years after tying the knot.
On Thursday, May 14, while attending the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 33, disclosed the delightful news that he is expecting his first baby with model wife Palvin.
At the star-studded event, the couple posed together for a series of photos, with Palvin showing off her baby bump in a light blue feathered gown as Sprouse stood beside her in a tuxedo.
The couple sparked their romance after meeting at a party in 2017 and officially started dating the following year.
"I feel like I found the perfect guy," she said of Sprouse, adding, "He's very kind and gentle."
They confirmed their engagement in June 2023 and wed one month later in a ceremony in Hungary.
Their relationship has been marked by constant encouragement and affectionate public moments over the years.
During a February 2025 interview, the couple reflected on married life and the key to maintaining their bond after tying the knot in 2023.
This past August, Palvin shared that she recently had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.