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Clarence Carter, 'Strokin’' and 'Patches' singer breathes his last at 90

Singer-songwriter Clarence Carter, best known for the hit 'Strokin’' died at age 90

Clarence Carter, Strokin’ and Patches singer breathes his last at 90
Clarence Carter, 'Strokin’' and 'Patches' singer breathes his last at 90

Clarence Carter, the legendary blues and soul artist behind hits including Strokin and Patches, has died at the age of 90, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians.

The news of Carter’s passing was announced on Thursday by FAME Recording Studios in his home state of Alabama.

In a statement shared to Facebook, the studio said, “We are deeply saddened to report the passing of our dear friend Clarence Carter.”

It added, “Clarence recorded all of his greatest hits at FAME Studios alongside Rick Hall, and recorded as part of the FAME family for more than four decades. He was far more than an artist to us. He was family.”

Clarence Carter, Strokin’ and Patches singer breathes his last at 90

The statement praised Clarence Carter for his lasting impact on FAME, Muscle Shoals Sound, and American music, noting his distinctive voice, songwriting talent, and skill as a guitarist despite losing his sight at a young age.

It concluded, “Clarence Carter leaves behind a legacy of timeless music, unforgettable performances, and a friendship we will always cherish. We extend our love and prayers to his family, friends, and fans around the world.”

Notably, the post did not disclose additional details about Carter’s passing, including the cause of death.

The Grammy-nominated musician, who was blind since age 1, was most popular in the late 1960s and early ’70s, with chart-busting hits including 1968’s romantic Slip Away, 1970’s Patches and the Christmas hit Back Door Santa.

He released a steady stream of music through the ’90s — Carter released 22 studio albums over the course of his career — and earned two Grammy Award nominations.

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